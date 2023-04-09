Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vale were worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Vale by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Stock Down 0.5 %

VALE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,408,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,212,350. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $20.58.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.3542 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

