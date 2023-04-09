Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Bank OZK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.67.

OZK stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.37. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $49.52.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

