Barclays Boosts Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $38.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.44.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.43. Mplx has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $35.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 365.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.