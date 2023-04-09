Beldex (BDX) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $223.29 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,858.91 or 0.06567948 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00062049 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00038833 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017826 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

