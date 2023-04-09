Bitcoin Gold Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $274.09 million and $1.66 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $15.65 or 0.00055236 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00138539 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00036887 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

