BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Lowered to $780.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $840.00 to $780.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $750.85.

NYSE BLK opened at $656.40 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $685.96 and its 200 day moving average is $680.55.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 753.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,009,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,721,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

