Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.52.

BLND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

NYSE BLND opened at $0.93 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $215.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 169,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $159,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

