Block (NYSE:SQ) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SQ. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.81.

SQ traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. 11,359,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,370,090. Block has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $132.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 2.35.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,583,010.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,880 shares of company stock valued at $25,154,913. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Block by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 1.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

