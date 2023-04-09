Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.91.
About Blonder Tongue Laboratories
