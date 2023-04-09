Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.95. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.86.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $3,210,815.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,468.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $3,210,815.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,781 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,799. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.