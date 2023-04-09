BMO Capital Markets Cuts NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$10.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
NWHUF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $11.52.
About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.
