BMO Capital Markets Cuts NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to C$10.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NWHUF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $11.52.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.95%.

(Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.