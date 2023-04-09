BNB 1-Day Volume Reaches $468.40 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. BNB has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion and $468.40 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $312.45 or 0.01103944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 157,886,544 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
BNB Coin Trading
