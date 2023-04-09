BNB Price Reaches $310.73 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion and approximately $461.51 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for $310.73 or 0.01113528 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 157,886,631 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 157,886,720.19552866. The last known price of BNB is 311.46794384 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1247 active market(s) with $455,208,182.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

