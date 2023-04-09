British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Purchases £140.60 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,812 ($34.92) per share, with a total value of £140.60 ($174.62).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($39.03) per share, with a total value of £157.15 ($195.17).

On Wednesday, February 1st, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,112 ($38.65) per share, with a total value of £155.60 ($193.24).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,838 ($35.25) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,038.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,207.02. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,791 ($34.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,645 ($45.27). The company has a market capitalization of £63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 971.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 57.72 ($0.72) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. This represents a yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,910.96%.

BATS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.68) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($50.92) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($43.47) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($43.47) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.68) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,788 ($47.04).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

