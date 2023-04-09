Brokerages Set Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Target Price at $133.60

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEOXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €125.00 ($135.87) to €134.00 ($145.65) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Aeroports de Paris Stock Performance

Shares of AEOXF stock opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.75.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

