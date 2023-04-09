Brokerages Set Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Target Price at $16.50

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRS shares. UBS Group upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

