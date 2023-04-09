Brokerages Set National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target at $48.33

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $52.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.08.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $98,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,283,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $98,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,283,779.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,644. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 75,507 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 52.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

