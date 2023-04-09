Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Price Performance

NYSE WHD opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. Cactus has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $187.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 16.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $142,772.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,021.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cactus by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the third quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cactus by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,430,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,513 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,047,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,199,000 after purchasing an additional 44,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 11.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,722,000 after buying an additional 114,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.