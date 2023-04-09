Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Position Raised by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 121.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for 1.0% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,862,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,837,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 87,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,405 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

BATS:SYLD opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $704.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.33.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

