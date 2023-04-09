Cardano (ADA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $196.32 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $13.50 billion and $196.32 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,837.75 or 0.06580783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00062163 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00020958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017538 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,660,688,967 coins and its circulating supply is 34,762,587,522 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

