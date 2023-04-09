Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Macquarie from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.58.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Activity

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after buying an additional 4,858,876 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 175.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after buying an additional 2,859,415 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2,422.5% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,186,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 2,099,587 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.