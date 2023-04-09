Cartesi Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Cartesi token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Cartesi has a total market cap of $104.66 million and $7.74 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cartesi Token Profile

Cartesi launched on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,862,424 tokens. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.

The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi’s Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

Cartesi Token Trading

