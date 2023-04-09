Celo Dollar Price Up 0.9% This Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003515 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $40.93 million and $1.91 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,010,870 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

