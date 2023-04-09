Chapin Davis Inc. Buys New Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 230,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Chapin Davis Inc. owned about 0.18% of TETRA Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTI. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 506.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 578.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Sanderson bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 484,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew Sanderson purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 484,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,167. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brady M. Murphy purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 59,750 shares of company stock worth $204,040. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.67 million, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 2.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on TETRA Technologies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

