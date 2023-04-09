Chapin Davis Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

