Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $1.93 Million in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. AES accounts for 1.1% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 29.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 285.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

