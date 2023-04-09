Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $697,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.34.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

