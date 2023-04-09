Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $741,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSP opened at $143.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $160.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

