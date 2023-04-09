Chapin Davis Inc. Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.27 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

