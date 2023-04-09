Chapin Davis Inc. Takes $603,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 186.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 13.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.7 %

MMM opened at $101.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.81. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

