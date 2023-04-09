Chapin Davis Inc. Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Cintas comprises approximately 1.2% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $451.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $442.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.25. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.73.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile



Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

