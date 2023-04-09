Chapin Davis Inc. Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

EPD opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.40%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

