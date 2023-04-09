Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT Lowered to $4.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.14.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 17.8 %

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.33. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

Insider Activity at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

In other news, Director Lurie Christina Weiss acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,416.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. acquired 1,860,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $4,278,034.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,182.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lurie Christina Weiss bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,007 shares in the company, valued at $133,416.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $890,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 91,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1,755.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.