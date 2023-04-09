China Jinmao Holdings Group (OTC:FRSHY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Jinmao Holdings Group (OTC:FRSHY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of FRSHY stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. China Jinmao Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

About China Jinmao Holdings Group

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates in real estate and hotel businesses in Mainland China. It operates in four segments: City and Property Development, Commercial Leasing and Retail Operations, Hotel Operations, and Others. The City and Property Development segment develops city complexes and properties, as well as develops land.

