China Jinmao Holdings Group (OTC:FRSHY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Jinmao Holdings Group (OTC:FRSHY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of FRSHY stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. China Jinmao Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $16.24.
