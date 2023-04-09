China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CHVKF opened at $1.62 on Thursday. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

