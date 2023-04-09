China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
China Vanke Price Performance
CHVKF opened at $1.62 on Thursday. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.
About China Vanke
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Vanke (CHVKF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.