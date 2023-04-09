China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reissued a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

