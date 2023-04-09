China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global reissued a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $11.91.
Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.