Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after purchasing an additional 526,282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,598,000 after purchasing an additional 553,863 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after buying an additional 590,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.01. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

