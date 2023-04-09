Coin98 (C98) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $117.00 million and $20.16 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019815 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,555,547 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

