Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 0.8% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.37. 5,618,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,259,433. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

