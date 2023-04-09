Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after buying an additional 2,501,314 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after buying an additional 1,693,615 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,103,000 after acquiring an additional 227,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,018,000 after acquiring an additional 828,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,567,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000,473. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

