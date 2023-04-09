Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,595 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,001. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

