Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.13.
Columbia Banking System Trading Up 5.9 %
COLB opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $35.53.
Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
