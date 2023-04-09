Comparing ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) and Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and ProFrac’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group $84.82 million 1.56 -$570,000.00 ($0.05) -213.20 ProFrac $1.38 billion 1.36 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

Natural Gas Services Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProFrac.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group -0.73% -0.27% -0.21% ProFrac N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Natural Gas Services Group and ProFrac, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ProFrac 0 1 6 0 2.86

ProFrac has a consensus target price of $27.42, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given ProFrac’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Natural Gas Services Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of ProFrac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ProFrac beats Natural Gas Services Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, engineered products, design and sales, rebuild and exchange, parts, WellMaker, CiP, and flare systems. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

