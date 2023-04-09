Compass Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LW traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $106.86. 3,981,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,539. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $109.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $91.64.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,313.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,363. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

