Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,888 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $46,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.70. 2,125,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,500. The company has a market cap of $178.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $344.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

