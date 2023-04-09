Compound Price Reaches $42.92 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Compound has a market cap of $311.90 million and approximately $18.92 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $42.92 or 0.00151338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.72793401 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 341 active market(s) with $17,300,406.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

