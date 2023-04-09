Congress Park Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.60. 1,836,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,559. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $455.92. The firm has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

