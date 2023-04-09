CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 4,847.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.48% of CONSOL Energy worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 575.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 43.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 258,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 78,392 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth about $10,814,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

NYSE CEIX traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $59.29. 445,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,264. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $637.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 22.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.