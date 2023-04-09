Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.70-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.80.

NYSE STZ opened at $224.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.64 and a 200 day moving average of $231.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 914.31%.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

