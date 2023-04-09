Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.70-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.80.
Constellation Brands Price Performance
NYSE STZ opened at $224.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.64 and a 200 day moving average of $231.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.
Constellation Brands Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STZ has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.76.
Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.