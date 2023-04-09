Contrasting CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) and CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and CF Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.82%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $582.69 million 1.91 $166.30 million $3.68 6.75 CF Bankshares $70.97 million 1.45 $18.16 million $2.78 7.02

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and CF Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CF Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and CF Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 28.54% 10.65% 1.17% CF Bankshares 25.59% 14.48% 1.16%

Risk & Volatility

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CF Bankshares pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats CF Bankshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment includes operations through Sandy Spring Insurance Corp, a subsidiary of the bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment conducts its operations through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, MD.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

